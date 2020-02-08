Man fined ₹42,500 for allowing minor to ride his vehicle

The transport authority in Odisha’s Bhadrak district has slapped a penalty of ₹42,500 on a man for allowing a minor to ride his motorcycle, violating traffic rules under new motor vehicles law, officials said on Saturday.

The minor was found riding the bike without helmet with two of his friends on pillion, they said.

The challan has been issued in name of the two-wheeler owner under the provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles Act, Traffic Inspector Dhaneswar Nayak said.

“The boy was found riding the two-wheeler on wrong side of the road on Thursday. We have slapped a composite fine of ₹42,500 for violating traffic rules,” he said.

The challan was issued under different heads such as ₹500 for general offence, ₹5,000 for allowing a person to drive a vehicle with no valid papers, ₹5,000 for riding a motorbike without driving licence, ₹5,000 for driving against flow of traffic, ₹1,000 for riding a two-wheeler with more than two persons and ₹1,000 for riding a motorcycle without helmets.

In addition, ₹25,000 was imposed under offences by juveniles under Motor Vehicles Act, 2019, Mr. Nayak said.

Earlier, on two different occasions, the State transport authority had imposed a penalty of ₹26,000 altogether on two persons for allowing juveniles to ride their two-wheelers in Angul and Cuttack districts.