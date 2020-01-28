Man escapes murder attempt in Manipur

An executive engineer and his family members escaped unhurt after unknown persons attacked his house at Thangjam Leikai in Imphal, Manipur on Sunday night. A. Dorendra works in a government corporation. Police sources said this was the third attempt to assassinate the engineer.

According to officials, houses in the immediate vicinity were also partially damaged in the attack. Though police rushed to the spot, no arrest was made. So far no rebel group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

A large number of women from the Thangjam Leikai area staged a sit-in protest against the bomb attack. They told presspersons that bomb attacks in crowded residential areas were reprehensible crimes. They should stop such senseless crimes, they told reporters.

Meanwhile, police said another bomb was recovered earlier on Sunday near the banks of the Imphal river in Waikhom Leikai. “It weighed over 3 kg and would have killed several persons and destroyed various constructions if the police had not defused it in time,” an official said.

Police are continuing search operations in different areas. Several rebels have also been rounded up and operations will continue, the official said.