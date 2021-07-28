Man ends life after brawl at vaccination centre

Ghaziabad

28 July 2021 03:29 IST

Five policemen have been booked for abetment of suicide, say U.P. police

The son of a local RSS functionary in Baghpat district of western Uttar Pradesh allegedly ended his life on Monday night after a brawl with policemen at the local vaccination centre. Eleven policemen, including a Station House Officer, have been sent to police lines and five of them have been booked for abetment of suicide and other relevant Sections of the IPC.

Local sources said Akshay, 22, and his mother had gone to a vaccination centre in the primary school of Ranchad village under the Binauli police station in Baghpat on Monday morning. There, he indulged in an argument with two policemen stationed to manage the crowd.

Police sources said Mr. Akshay wanted his mother to jump the queue and when the policemen stopped him, he slapped one of the constables, leading to a brawl. Family members of the deceased claim that Mr. Akshay pointed out the mismanagement at the booth and it led to the fracas.

After the incident, police registered a case against Mr. Akshay for preventing an official from doing his duty and raided his residence to nab him and ransacked the premises. In the night, Mr. Akshay’s body was found hanging from a tree. The deceased’s father Srinivas, a block sanghachalak, lodged a complaint wherein he said police harassment and excess forced his son to take the extreme step.

Demanding strict action against the policemen, the villagers protested through the night and refused to give the body for post-mortem.

Superintendent of Police, Baghpat, Abhishek Singh, said that on the basis of the family’s complaint, 11 policemen had been sent to police lines. The body had been sent for post-mortem. Investigation was on and the guilty would not be spared.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-40769002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7.30 p.m.