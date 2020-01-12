Other States

Man disrupts Marathi literary meet in Osmanabad

more-in

One man was detained by the police after he climbed on to the stage during a debate about fraudulent religious leaders at the 93rd All India Marathi Literary Meet at Osmanabad on Saturday.

The debate had to be stopped for some time because of the disruption.

Jagannath Patil, a resident of Latur, climbed on stage when a symposium on ‘ Growing influence of charlatan religious leaders’ was underway.

Mr. Patil demanded that he be given the opportunity to speak.

The organisers said he could not intrude upon the proceedings in this way, following which the policemen present at the venue took him away.

He was released later.

“I have no objection to the literary meet. I wanted to say something on the subject that was being discussed,” Mr. Patil told reporters.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 12, 2020 9:40:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/man-disrupts-marathi-literary-meet-in-osmanabad/article30548241.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY