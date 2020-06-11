Man dies outside govt. office, body removed in garbage van

The body of a man, who collapsed and died outside a government office in Balrampur, was removed from there in a garbage collection van, prompting the district administration to suspend seven, including three policemen, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday with its videos surfacing soon after on social media, purportedly showing four municipal workers dumping the body in the van as a couple of policemen watched it standing nearby.

‘Insensitive incident’

Balrampur police, which described the incident as insensitive and regrettable, said Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma has suspended a Sub-Inspector and two Constables, holding them prima facie guilty.

The district administration suspended four municipal workers too, involved in the episode, which has drawn serious criticism.

A Sub-Inspector and two Constables who are seen in the now viral video have been prima facie held guilty. They have been suspended with immediate effect. The district administration has also suspended four municipal workers, the Balrampur police tweeted.

A detailed probe has also been launched in the case with a Deputy Collector and a Police Circle Officer being entrusted with the investigation, it said.

Necessary action would be taken on the probe report, the police added.