Other States

Man dies outside govt. office, body removed in garbage van

The body being dumped in a garbage van in the presence of policemen.

The body being dumped in a garbage van in the presence of policemen.  

Three policemen among 7 suspended in U.P.’s Balrampur, probe initiated

The body of a man, who collapsed and died outside a government office in Balrampur, was removed from there in a garbage collection van, prompting the district administration to suspend seven, including three policemen, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday with its videos surfacing soon after on social media, purportedly showing four municipal workers dumping the body in the van as a couple of policemen watched it standing nearby.

‘Insensitive incident’

Balrampur police, which described the incident as insensitive and regrettable, said Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma has suspended a Sub-Inspector and two Constables, holding them prima facie guilty.

The district administration suspended four municipal workers too, involved in the episode, which has drawn serious criticism.

A Sub-Inspector and two Constables who are seen in the now viral video have been prima facie held guilty. They have been suspended with immediate effect. The district administration has also suspended four municipal workers, the Balrampur police tweeted.

A detailed probe has also been launched in the case with a Deputy Collector and a Police Circle Officer being entrusted with the investigation, it said.

Necessary action would be taken on the probe report, the police added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 12, 2020 12:43:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/man-dies-outside-govt-office-body-removed-in-garbage-van/article31807835.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY