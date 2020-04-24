Man dies of COVID-19 in Meerut, death toll now 4

One person infected with COVID 19 passed away in Meerut on Thursday night, taking the toll in the district to four, an official release said.

Both his sons have also tested positive. One of the deceased’s sons is the personal assistant of a local Bhartiya Janta Party leader. Though the leader and his family have tested negative, they have been quarantined for 14 days.

86 cases so far

A health department official said the deceased was a diabetic and had developed pneumonia. Meerut has recorded 86 COVID 19 cases so far.

On Friday, the borders of Shikarpur town in Bulandshahr were sealed after five persons were tested positive on Thursday. According to the district information department, the town has 11 active cases. Most of them had come in contact with the Ayurvedic doctor who passed away in a Delhi hospital on April 10.

Meanwhile, in Aligarh’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital one more junior resident doctor was tested positive on Friday. “As per preliminary information, she didn’t come in contact with the surgeon who was tested positive on Thursday. Her husband is also a resident at JNMH. The contacts of both of them are being traced. On Friday, reports of 60 health workers, including doctors, working at JNMC came out and only one was found positive.”

Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor urged Muslims to maintain social distancing and personal hygiene during the month of Ramzan.