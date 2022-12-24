Man defeated in Maharashtra Gram Panchayat polls threatens villagers with a sword

December 24, 2022 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - Mumbai

Upset about his defeat in the Gram Panchayat polls, a man from Akola’s Khamkhed village in Patur taluka allegedly threatened the villagers by brandishing a sword on Saturday.

A video of the incident went viral on social media in which the 45-year-old accused is purportedly seen brandishing a sword, threatening and verbally abusing the villagers by going around.

According to officials, members of his family had been elected to the Gram Panchayat for the last 30 years, and he too had contested the recently held elections but did not get elected. “He was angered by the sudden loss and threatened the villagers,” they said.

A case has been registered and a manhunt launched to nab the accused.

