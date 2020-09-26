Man caught making “COVID-19 vaccine” in Odisha

26 September 2020 17:05 IST

He has not sold it in the open market and there is no information of anybody being injected with it, says drugs inspector

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s drug enforcement agency and police on Friday took a man into custody on charges of trying to sell fake COVID-19 vaccine in Bargarh district.

The accused identified as Prahallad Bisi was found preparing vials with ‘COVID-19 vaccine’ stickers on them.

“We have arrested the persons in possession of vials. The vials have an unknown liquid substance. He refused to disclose the composition saying everybody will soon get to know about it,” said Sasmita Dehury, Bargarh Drugs Inspector, over phone.

Ms. Dehury said the man had not sold it in open market and there was no information of anybody being injected with it.

On being tipped off that a person was preparing counterfeit drugs at a rented accommodation in Rishida village, a team comprising drugs inspectors from Bargarh and Sambalpur and police personnel raided the spot. The man hails from nearby Remenda village.

They found Bisi (32), who has not even cleared matriculation examination, having stocks of the counterfeit vaccine. Besides, other packets of drugs were recovered. The name had no similarity with any other drug’s name.

“We have booked him under section 18(c) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940. We are investigating if the man was previously involved in administering any drugs in the locality,” she said.

All products have been sent to Bhubaneswar-based laboratory for further tests. Earlier, huge stocks of adulterated sanitizers were seized from different places of Odisha.