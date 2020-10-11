Man buried alive for ‘practising witchcraft’

Guwahati

11 October 2020 23:09 IST

Three brothers held for the murder

An elderly man was buried alive in Meghalaya on October 7 for allegedly practising witchcraft, more than a week after two people were lynched and cremated in adjoining Assam for the same reason.

The police in Meghalaya’s West Khasi Hills district said they have arrested three men — brothers Denial, Diferwell and Jayless Marngar — for murdering their uncle Moris Marngar on the allegation that he had cast an evil spell on their sister Sildaris through witchcraft.

The trio had dragged the man out of his house and held him captive at their sister’s house for a few days before burying him.

Missing complaint

“The village elders filed a complaint at the police station in Nongstoin (district headquarters) after Moris Marngar went missing,” said Klanding Sohlangpiaw, the headman of Mawliehbah Mawnar, where the incident happened.

A local police officer said the body of the man was exhumed and sent for an autopsy. The report is awaited.