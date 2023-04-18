Man booked for threatening to kill U.P. CM Adityanath

April 18, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - Baghpat (UP)

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat have registered a case against a man from Jharkhand who threatened to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials said on April 18.

Aman Raja shared a post on Facebook in which he vowed to shoot Mr. Adityanath. A screenshot of the post was tweeted to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Director General of Police and other officials.

Circle officer, Baghpat, D.K. Sharma said a case was registered against Raja at Kotwali police station on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT