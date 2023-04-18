HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man booked for threatening to kill U.P. CM Adityanath

Aman Raja shared a post on Facebook in which he vowed to shoot Yogi Adityanath

April 18, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - Baghpat (UP)

PTI
A screenshot of the post was tweeted to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

A screenshot of the post was tweeted to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister. | Photo Credit: ANI

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat have registered a case against a man from Jharkhand who threatened to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials said on April 18.

Aman Raja shared a post on Facebook in which he vowed to shoot Mr. Adityanath. A screenshot of the post was tweeted to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Director General of Police and other officials.

Circle officer, Baghpat, D.K. Sharma said a case was registered against Raja at Kotwali police station on Monday.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.