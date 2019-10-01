Man booked for giving triple talaq to wife in UP

A 45-year-old man was booked for giving triple talaq to his wife here after she objected to the sale of their ancestral house where she lived with their four children, police said on Ovtober 1.

On Monday evening, a case was lodged against Nisar Ahmad on a written complaint by his wife, Shahjahan, to whom he had been married for 19 years, they said.

While the wife lived in Bela village of Gorakhpur district, he worked in Mumbai.

According to the complaint, on September 9, Mr. Ahmad came to the village and sold the ancestral house without Shahjahan’s knowledge.

On Monday, she met Senior Superintendent of Police Sunil Gupta following which a case under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 was registered.