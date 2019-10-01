Man booked for giving triple talaq to wife in UP

A 45-year-old man was booked for giving triple talaq to his wife here after she objected to the sale of their ancestral house where she lived with their four children, police said on Ovtober 1.
On Monday evening, a case was lodged against Nisar Ahmad on a written complaint by his wife, Shahjahan, to whom he had been married for 19 years, they said.
While the wife lived in Bela village of Gorakhpur district, he worked in Mumbai.
According to the complaint, on September 9, Mr. Ahmad came to the village and sold the ancestral house without Shahjahan’s knowledge.
On Monday, she met Senior Superintendent of Police Sunil Gupta following which a case under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 was registered.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor