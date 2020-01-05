Man booked for forging ex-CM’s sign

A man was chargesheeted on Saturday for allegedly forging the signature of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to get helicopter tickets to Vaishno Devi shrine on a priority basis two years ago, the police said.
The accused, Sandeep Koul, was also booked in a separate case on Thursday for forging letters of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, a police spokesperson said. The second charge sheet against Koul was filed in a court here, the spokesperson said. The case was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by the Home Department Additional Secretary.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.