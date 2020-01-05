Man booked for forging ex-CM’s sign

A man was chargesheeted on Saturday for allegedly forging the signature of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to get helicopter tickets to Vaishno Devi shrine on a priority basis two years ago, the police said.

The accused, Sandeep Koul, was also booked in a separate case on Thursday for forging letters of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, a police spokesperson said. The second charge sheet against Koul was filed in a court here, the spokesperson said. The case was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by the Home Department Additional Secretary.