Militants shoot dead civilian in Pulwama: police

The site, where the attack took place, was cordoned off

February 26, 2023 11:44 am | Updated 12:00 pm IST - Srinagar

The Hindu Bureau
Representational file image of security personnel in Pulwama.

Representational file image of security personnel in Pulwama. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

A civilian from a minority community was shot dead by militants in south Kashmir’s Puwama district on February 26.

A police spokesman said terrorists fired upon the civilian from a minority community, Sanjay Sharma, son of Kashinath Sharma, a resident of Achan, Pulwama, while on way to local market.

“He was shifted to hospital. However, he succumbed to injuries. There was armed guard in his village,” the police said.

The site, where the attack took place, was cordoned off.

The victim was working with a bank for the past 40 years, locals said.

