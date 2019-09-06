Man beaten to death over ₹180 food bill

A 25-year-old man was beaten to death by a hotel owner and its waiters following a dispute over a bill of ₹180 in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi district, police said on Thursday.

Suraj Singh and Vishal Dubey were beaten up with rods on Wednesday after they got into an argument with Gurmail Singh over their dinner bill, Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said.

Though Mr. Dubey managed to flee, Mr. Singh was caught and thrashed. He succumbed to his injuries, the SP said. The incident took place at Sardar Dhabha near Mahrajganj.

The hotel’s owner, Gurmail Singh, and his son Surendra Singh have been arrested, while two waiters of the hotel are at large, police said.