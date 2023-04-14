ADVERTISEMENT

Man beaten to death by employer in Uttar Pradesh

April 14, 2023 05:21 am | Updated 08:02 am IST - Lucknow

Eight persons named in case being investigated by Shahjahanpur police

The Hindu Bureau

The Uttar Pradesh Police is investigating the death of a man, who was allegedly beaten to death by his employer and others in Shahjahanpur.

Shivam Johri, a manager at Suri Transports, was also reportedly given electric shocks over suspicion of theft.

The family members of the victim were informed by the employer that he had died of electrocution. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against eight people, including the company’s owner, under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A video of the alleged assault went viral on social media leading to eight persons, including the company’s owner, being named in the case. In the purported clip, a half-clad man is seen tied to a pole and being beaten with a belt.

“It has been alleged in the complaint that the deceased was hit with a belt and given electric shock while tied up,” said B.S. Veer Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Shahjahanpur City.

