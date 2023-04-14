HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man beaten to death by employer in Uttar Pradesh

Eight persons named in case being investigated by Shahjahanpur police

April 14, 2023 05:21 am | Updated 08:02 am IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau

The Uttar Pradesh Police is investigating the death of a man, who was allegedly beaten to death by his employer and others in Shahjahanpur.

Shivam Johri, a manager at Suri Transports, was also reportedly given electric shocks over suspicion of theft.

The family members of the victim were informed by the employer that he had died of electrocution. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against eight people, including the company’s owner, under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A video of the alleged assault went viral on social media leading to eight persons, including the company’s owner, being named in the case. In the purported clip, a half-clad man is seen tied to a pole and being beaten with a belt.

“It has been alleged in the complaint that the deceased was hit with a belt and given electric shock while tied up,” said B.S. Veer Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Shahjahanpur City.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.