Man battered to death over garba contest in Porbandar

October 26, 2023 10:16 am | Updated 11:26 am IST - AHMEDABAD

Sarman Odedara was allegedly attacked with sticks and other blunt objects by seven men around 2 a.m. on October 24 near Krishna Park Society in Porbandar

The Hindu Bureau

A dispute, allegedly over the awarding of prizes at a garba event has led to the murder of a 40-year-old man in Porbandar, Gujarat. He was reportedly beaten to death by the organisers of a ‘garba’ function in Gujarat after he argued with them because his 11-year-old daughter claimed that she was given one prize despite winning two. 

According to the FIR lodged by the local Police, the victim Sarman Odedara was allegedly attacked with sticks and other blunt objects by seven men around 2 a.m. on October 24 near Krishna Park Society in Porbandar 

“We have arrested all seven accused involved in the murder of Odedara,” said Ruth Raba, DySP, Porbandar. She added that further investigation was underway. 

Fatal words

According to the FIR, the accused had organised a garba event for Navratri near a school adjacent to Krishna Park, where the Odedara family lives.

In her complaint to Udhyognagar police in Porbandar, Odedara’s wife Maliben said she confronted the organisers on October 23 night when their 11-year-old daughter returned after the event and complained that though she had won two different events, she was given only one prize.

When Ms. Maliben went to the organisers, the organiser apparently rudely told her to accept the prize or leave it. 

The accused included Raja Kuchhadia, Raju Keshwala, Ramde Bokhiria, Pratik Gorania and three of their accomplices.

A heated argument stated and they threatened to kill her if she did not leave.

Kuchhadia and Keshwala’s wives also verbally abused Ms. Maliben and told her to leave. Ms. Maliben and her daughter went back home around 1 a.m.

Beaten with sticks

According to the FIR, after an hour, when Ms. Maliben and her husband were sitting outside their house, the four main accused and three of their accomplices arrived on motorcycles and started beating Odedara using sticks and wooden planks. 

Ms. Maliben also received injuries when she tried to save her husband who was being assaulted. The accused then took Odedara to the garba venue on their bikes and beat him till the police arrived. They were informed by the victim’s daughter.

The victim was rushed to a hospital by police, but he could not be saved. 

