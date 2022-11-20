  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man barks at govt. official in West Bengal’s Bankura, gets name corrected on ration card

November 20, 2022 10:36 am | Updated 11:04 am IST - Kolkata

Shiv Sahay Singh
Man barks at govt. official in West Bengal to get his name corrected on his ration card.

Man barks at govt. official in West Bengal to get his name corrected on his ration card. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A man in West Bengal’s Bankura district barked like a dog before a government official to get his name corrected on his ration card. Srikanti Kumar Dutta has been running around government offices for a correction in his name on the ration card. After Mr. Dutta’s attempt to correct his name from ‘Srikanti Kumar Kutta’ to “Srikanti Kumar Dutta” fell on deaf ears, he tried yelping like a dog before a government officer. The name ‘Srikanti Kumar Kutta’ was printed in English on the ration card.

The name ‘Srikanti Kumar Kutta’ was printed in English on the ration card.

The name ‘Srikanti Kumar Kutta’ was printed in English on the ration card. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A video of the unique protest has gone viral over social media. In the video, Mr. Dutta can be seen holding a piece of paper and barking at a government official who is seated inside a vehicle. During the 45-second video, the protester is also seen passing a piece of paper (the ration card with the name Srikanti Kumar Kutta ) to the official. The protests have, however, yielded results and the name has been corrected.

BDO of Bankura II Subhabrata Chakraborty said that the youth had applied for a correction of his name on November 16 at a Duare Sarkar camp organised by the State government and the correction had been made. The youth said that he had gone to camp for a correction in his name but lost his cool on seeing a government official. “ After seeing the Joint BDO, I started barking like a dog and ran after his vehicle. The BDO did not reply,” Mr. Dutta said.

The protests yielded results and the man’s name was corrected.

The protests yielded results and the man’s name was corrected. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The youth said that this was the third time he had tried to get his name corrected. “ On the first occasion, my name was printed on the Srikanta Mandal. After it got corrected, the name came as Srikanta Kumar Dutta. I applied and said my name is not Srikanta, it’s Srikanti. On November 11, when I checked online. I was appalled to see the name came as Srikanti Kumar Kutta,” the youth said.

Related Topics

Kolkata / West Bengal

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.