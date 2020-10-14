Man arrested on charge of acid attack on 3 minor sisters in Gonda district

Police had said the eldest daughter suffered 30% burns, while the other two suffered 20% and 5-7% burn injuries

The police in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday said they have arrested a man for allegedly throwing acid of the faces of three minor sisters when they were sleeping at their house in their village in Gonda district.

Shailesh Kumar Pandey, SP Gonda, had said the eldest daughter suffered 30% burns, while the other two suffered 20% and 5-7% burn injuries.

The accused, identified as Ashish alias Chotu, who lived in the same village in Parsapur as the victims, was arrested late on Tuesday after an alleged exchange of fire with police, said Additional SP Mahendra Kumar.

Around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, his motorbike skidded when he saw the police bikes coming towards him. He fired two rounds at the police using an illegal weapon, said Mr. Kumar.

Police fired in self-defense and he suffered a firearm injury on his right foot, said the officer.

Why the accused allegedly committed the crime is still not known.