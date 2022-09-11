Man arrested for tweeting on recruitment graft, Assam Government flayed

File image for representation. | Photo Credit: AP

Opposition parties in Assam have slammed the BJP-led State government for arresting a man who took to Twitter to “expose” a recruitment scam.

Victor Das had a few days ago reached out to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on the microblogging site, claiming some officials and former MLAs were involved in selling 26,000 Grade III and IV government posts for ₹3-8 lakh.

But the police arrested Mr. Das, who runs a coaching institute in Guwahati, for “spreading rumours and indulging in a conspiracy to foment discord between various sections of society over selection to government posts”. A local court sent him to seven days’ police custody on September 10.

Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 384 (extortion) and 505 (circulation of fake news or rumours) of the Indian Penal Code were slapped against him.

State Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah said the BJP-led government was suppressing the truth for fear of getting exposed.

“The police have arrested Victor to protect people around the Chief Minister because the corruption began from his constituency, Jalukbari,” Mr. Borah said, accusing the government of intimidation to stifle the voices of people who dare to speak out.

“It is expected from this government to accuse anyone of extortion and fanning communal passion if he or she points a finger at it,” he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the arrest proved something was fishy and showed the State’s Home Department in a bad light. “Victor is not the only one crying graft in the recruitment process. It is the job of the police to substantiate the charges and not of a complainant,” a party spokesperson said.

Former rights activist and Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi said the arrest was illegal. “The government’s action has conveyed a message that there is no democracy in this country. If you raise your voice against corruption or the government, you will be arrested,” he added.

The Assam Government had earlier courted controversy for shutting down mobile Internet services in the State during the examinations for the Grade III and IV posts on August 21 and 28. This was done ostensibly to prevent question paper leaks and cheating.

About 14.30 lakh candidates had appeared for the recruitment exams.