Man arrested for triple murder

A man was arrested on charges of allegedly murdering a couple and their infant while also raping the woman and their minor daughter in a shocking triple murder case in a village in Azamgarh district, police said.

The accused allegedly also raped the corpse of the woman and filmed the episode on his mobile phone, said Azamgarh Superintendent of Police Triveni Singh, describing him as a “sexually deviant person”.

‘Accused confessed’

Police said the accused, identified as Naziruddin, had confessed to committing the crime. Hours before the crime, he had allegedly even purchased Viagra and condoms from a chemist to ensure he left behind no trace after committing the rape, police said.

The bodies of the husband, his wife and their four-month-old infant were recovered in their house, located a little distance off their village in Mubarakpur area, on the morning of November 25. Since the family lived in poverty, the police were not convinced that it was a case of loot or dacoity and suspected manipulation of the crime scene.

“When we looked at the crime scene, prima facie we felt it was linked to sex in some way. It also appeared as if the entire crime scene was manipulated to mislead police by showing it as a case of loot and dacoity... clothes were left scattered,” said Mr. Singh.

While the husband, his wife and the infant died, the couple’s other two children, aged 10 and seven, were injured in the assault in which the accused used bricks.

Brick used as weapon

Naziruddin, who works as a weaver, allegedly broke into the victim family’s house late on November 24 with the intent of raping the woman. When the husband woke up, he struck him twice with a brick before striking his wife, who too had woken up due to the commotion, he said while being paraded in front of media in Azamgarh.

Naziruddin stayed at the scene for three hours and raped the woman and her minor daughter several times, said Mr. Singh.