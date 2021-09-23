Man arrested for spreading communal messages through WhatsApp ahead of Bhabanipur bypoll

A person was arrested from West Bengal's Birbhum district for allegedly spreading communally sensitive messages and obscene materials through WhatsApp groups, police said on Thursday.

The arrest was made by the Kolkata Police's Cyber Crime Cell on a complaint lodged by a resident of Kalighat, the area where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lives, they said.

"In the wake of the Bhabanipur bypoll, a number of WhatsApp groups was created. The admin of the groups, who was arrested, along with others used them to post communal messages. They also posted some obscene materials containing sexually explicit acts," a police officer said.

Also read: Mamata will sweep Bhabanipur bypoll: TMC

The accused is a resident of Charkal village in Nanoor and he was arrested on Wednesday night, police said.

A case was registered against him, they said.