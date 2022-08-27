Man arrested for running fake Twitter account of Bihar CMO

The accused also used the official logo of the Chief Minister's Secretariat in the account

PTI Patna:
August 27, 2022 03:37 IST

A man was arrested for operating a fake Twitter account of the Bihar Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), police said on Thursday | Photo Credit: AP

A man was arrested for operating a fake Twitter account of the Bihar Chief Minister's Office (CMO), police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Arman Basher of East Champaran district, also used the official logo of the Chief Minister's Secretariat in the account, they said.

"Basher was arrested on Tuesday on the charges of running a fake twitter handle in the name of the office of chief minister of Bihar," the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the state police said.

"The EOU registered an FIR in February this year after it came to the knowledge of the police that a fake twitter handle was being run in the name of CMO's office," it said.

