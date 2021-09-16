Man arrested for refusing to return money credited to his bank account erroneously

He did not return ₹5.5 lakh, saying ‘money was sent by Narendra Modi govt as he had promised to give ₹15 lakh to everyone’s bank account’

A private tutor in Bihar’s Khagaria district has been arrested for refusing to return ₹5.5 lakh credited to his bank account erroneously by the bank. Despite several notices served to him by bank officials, he did not return the money, saying the “money was sent by the Narendra Modi government as promised by him to give ₹15 lakh to everyone’s bank account”.

The bank complained to the police, who arrested Ranjit Das on September 14. The next day he was sent in judicial custody by the local court.

Mr. Das, a native of Bakhtiyarpur village under the Mansi police station, received the money in his South Bihar Gramin Bank account due to some technical error. Once the bank detected it, he was sent as many as six notices to return the money, but he refused.

Bank manger Satyanarayan Prasad lodged an FIR with the police on August 17.

“I felt that the money has been sent into my bank account by the Modi government due to COVID-19 and the lockdown. Mr. Modi had also promised everyone of depositing ₹15 lakh in their bank account and I thought it could be the first instalment of that promised amount”, Mr. Das told the police. “I was happy that the government had sent money into my account when I needed it most. How else such amount could reach my empty bank account? And, since I needed money for some urgent works, I’ve already spent ₹1,60,970.”

“The remaining amount has been debited from his account by the bank”, said Mansi police station in charge Deepak Kumar.

Similar incident

In a similar incident, in the bank accounts of two students of Azamnagar in Katihar district, ₹ 960 crore was allegedly credited to their utter surprise. Guruchandra Biswas and Asit Kumar are said to have received ₹ 60 crore and ₹ 900 crore respectively on September 15 in their accounts at the Bhelaganj branch of the North Bihar Gramin Bank. Bank manager Manoj Gupta has freezed both the accounts till further investigation.