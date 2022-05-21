Man arrested for murdering mentally challenged senior citizen

May 21, 2022 22:57 IST

Video shows the accused slapping an elderly man asking if his name was “Mohammad”

A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering a mentally challenged elderly person in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh. A video has surfaced online in which the accused Dinesh Kushwaha, 38, is seen repeatedly slapping the victim Bhanwarlal Jain (65) asking if his name was “Mohammad”.

Jain was a resident of Sarsi village in Ratlam district of the State. He went missing on May 16 after visiting a religious programme at Chittorgarh in Rajasthan, police said. His body was found on Thursday evening on Rampura Road under the jurisdiction of Manasa police station, 38 km from the Neemuch district headquarters. The alleged video is suspected to have been shot in the early hours of Thursday.

"After performing the last rites of the deceased, his family members came to know about a video which showed the purported assault and informed police," said K.L. Dangi, in-charge of Manasa police station. Police registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 302 (murder) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), and launched a probe. A hunt was launched for the accused who was arrested on Saturday evening.

“This is inhuman behaviour that has put all humanity to shame,” said Mr. Dangi.

Meanwhile, the Congress alleged that Dinesh Kushwaha was a member of the BJP. Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath raised questions over the law-and-order situation in the state, adding that the accused in the latest incident was also associated with BJP, just like those involved in the Seoni (mob lynching of two tribals earlier this month) incident.

“What is happening in Madhya Pradesh after all? Tribals were lynched in Seoni, there incidents in Guna, Mhow, Mandla and now an elderly person whose name is said to be Bhanwarlal Jain (is killed) in Manasa of Neemuch district of the state,” he tweeted.