HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested for murder of wife, child using venomous snake in Odisha

The killings were reported from Adheibara village under Kabisuryanagar police limits in Ganjam district

November 24, 2023 09:58 am | Updated 09:58 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representational purpose only.

Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A man reportedly killed his wife and daughter by unleashing a venomous snake on them while they slept in Odisha’s Ganjam district.

Police investigation revealed that K. Ganesh, a migrant worker, of Adheibara village under Kabisuryanagar police limit had killed his wife K. Basanti Patra, and their two-year-old daughter over a family dispute that arose due to the alleged dowry demand made by the accused.

The two were married in the year 2020.

“The couple was happy post their marriage, and were blessed with a daughter. However, marital discord soon broke out between the couple. The wife had lodged a police complaint alleging dowry torture by the husband. Following her complaint the couple lived separately for a while. However, a few months before the tragic incident, the couple had begun to cohabit,” Kabisruyanagar police officials said.

According to police, Ganesh was still bitter against his wife, and conspired to kill her. On September 26, Ganesh called several snake charmers using a phone number issued in name of his father. He procured a poisonous snake by convincing local snake charmers that the reptile was intended for worship at a local Lord Shiva temple.

One snake charmer, identified as Basanta Acharya, who had rescued a venomous snake from Bhaiga Sahi village under the Kodala police station, provided the reptile to Ganesh in a plastic jar, the police said.

“The accused kept the snake in secret at his residence. On the night of October 6, Ganesh released the snake into the room where his wife and daughter were sleeping. The snake bit both mother and daughter resulting in an instant death. On the morning of October 7, Ganesh alerted his neighbours of the deaths of his wife and child,” police said.

Suspicious of the deaths, the wife’s father lodged a police complaint requesting further investigation into the case. During interrogation, Ganesh confessed before police, and was subsequently produced in a local court.

Related Topics

murder / social issue / arrest / Orissa

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.