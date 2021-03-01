Man arrested for killing occultist

Accused suspected wife was having an affair with victim

The Murad Nagar police here arrested a man for allegedly killing an occultist, an official said on Sunday.

According to the police, the incident had taken place on February 19 at 10.30 a.m. near the Firdous mosque of New Noorganj area.

The accused has been identified as Salman of Husseinpur in Murad Nagar, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja said.

During investigation, Salman told police that his wife frequently visited Aas Mohammad, who also worked as an auto driver, to get rid of evil spirits. Salman said Aas tried to establish illicit relations with his wife. After knowing it, in gush of anger, Salman killed him while the victim was waiting for passengers at an auto stand.

Weapon of crime

Police have recovered the sword used in the crime and the clothes the accused was wearing at the time of the incident. A motorcycle used by the accused in the commission of the crime has also been recovered, the SP added.