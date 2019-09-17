Man arrested for kidnapping minor boy after befriending him on LGBT dating app

A man was arrested for kidnapping a 15-year-old boy after befriending him on Grindr, a dating application for the LGBTQ community.

On September 14, Sachin Tomar, 24, who introduced himself as Chandu to the victim, invited the boy for a meeting at the city’s Tank Chowraha. After a date over snacks, Tomar kidnapped the boy with the help of three other accomplices.

Using the victim’s phone, they made an extortion call to his mother, demanding ₹5 lakh. The family approached the police.

The details came out when Uttar Pradesh police cracked the case on the morning of September 15, when the victim was rescued by a Police Response Vehicle. Police sources said they were tracking Abhishek’s number when they spotted a suspicious Santro car which had broken down near Pachawar village of Baldeo block.

Shalabh Mathur, Superintendent of Police, Mathura, said Chandu’s real name is Sachin Tomar, 24. Hailing from Baldeo, Sachin allegedly met the victim over Grindr, a dating application for the LGBTQ community.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed on Saturday that Sachin and his friend Surinder called him to Tank Chowraha. After treating him to snacks in a restaurant, they took him on a motorcycle to Highway Plaza, where there two other accomplices were waiting in a Santro car. After that, they showed him their true colours, and made an extortion call.”

However, the police were able to nab only Sachin, as his accomplices managed to give them a slip. He has been booked under 346A of IPC and a hunt has been launched to nab the others.