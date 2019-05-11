Man allowed to take civil service exam in custody

The Delhi High Court has allowed a man lodged in jail, facing prosecution in a murder case, to take the Manipur Civil Service examination. The court said that as the exam is scheduled on May 12, the accused be taken to Imphal by economy flight on Saturday and brought back on May 13.
Benzi Takhellambam had sought interim bail saying that he has to take the Manipur Civil Service (Combined) Competitive Preliminary Exams 2019 to be held on May 12 between 10 a.m. and 12 noon, and 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
