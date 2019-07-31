Mamata’s ‘Didi Ke Bolo’ receiving 170 calls a minute

In the last 24 hours, since the launch of a grievance cell number by Mamata Banerjee, the cell has received more than one lakh calls, a statement from Trinamool Congress (TMC) noted.

It effectively means that the platform Didi Ke Bolo or Tell Didi (Ms. Banerjee) is receiving more than 170 calls a minute. The press note said that more than 250 people are working to attend the calls and the party is planning to ramp up “resources” to handle responses.

However, many said the number is not easy to get through.

The platform, with a phone number and website to communicate directly with Ms. Banerjee, was launched on Monday.