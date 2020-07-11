Mamata Banerjee writes to PM seeking cancellation of final year university exams

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to ‘re-examine’ the order of the University Grants Commission (UGC) to hold terminal examinations for colleges and universities. The letter comes days after State Education Secretary Manish Jain wrote to Secretary of Ministry of Human Resource and Development Amit Khare urging him to “re-examine the matter in the interest of the physical and mental well-being of students”.
Ms. Banerjee said her government has had extensive consultations with all the Vice-Chancellors and other stakeholders on June 27 where it has been decided that weightage to the internal assessment and previous semesters will be given to students.
Also read | All upcoming exams of Delhi state universities cancelled: Sisodia
“The Universities/colleges aided by the State government have already taken steps as per the advisory issued by the Higher Education department,” she said in the letter. She said the discussions were held “considering such unforeseen, uncertain and challenging situation” with the trend of rising COVID-19 cases. The authorities urged the VCs to write to the UGC against the order.
“In fact, I am now receiving hundreds of emails from the students and the teaching community raising their concern compelling me to take up the matter with your good office.” She said students and the teaching community are assets and “we must take care of their physical and mental well- being”.
“I understand that various States have already raised the issue with the government of India,” Ms. Banerjee wrote in the letter.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath