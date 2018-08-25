Mamata wishes happy Onam to the Malayalees

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday wished the Malayalees a happy Onam and hoped that the Keralites would be able to overcome the difficulties caused by the recent floods in the state and witness a good harvest next season.
“Wishing my Malayalee brothers and sisters a #HappyOnam, Ms. Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.
“We are sure you will overcome the pain of the destruction caused by the devastating #KeralaFloods and prepare for a bountiful harvest next year,” she added.
In the ongoing monsoon, Kerala witnessed severe flooding following unusual heavy rainfall.
About 231 people were killed in Kerala since August eight and over 10.40 lakh others are lodged in 2,770 camps across the state, official sources said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor