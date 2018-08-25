Other States

Mamata wishes happy Onam to the Malayalees

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File photo: Rajeev Bhatt

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File photo: Rajeev Bhatt Rajeev Bhatt  

“Wishing my Malayalee brothers and sisters a #HappyOnam, Ms. Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday wished the Malayalees a happy Onam and hoped that the Keralites would be able to overcome the difficulties caused by the recent floods in the state and witness a good harvest next season.

“We are sure you will overcome the pain of the destruction caused by the devastating #KeralaFloods and prepare for a bountiful harvest next year,” she added.

In the ongoing monsoon, Kerala witnessed severe flooding following unusual heavy rainfall.

About 231 people were killed in Kerala since August eight and over 10.40 lakh others are lodged in 2,770 camps across the state, official sources said.

