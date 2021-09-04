Mamata will sweep Bhabanipur bypoll: TMC

Kolkata

04 September 2021 16:47 IST

BJP raises questions on holding the bypoll

The Trinamool Congress leadership on Saturday said party chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would win the bypoll from Bhabanipur with a record margin.

“We announced our party’s candidate from Bhabanipur quite some time back, and that is Mamata Banerjee… We can say right now, she will win from Bhabanipur with a record margin,” senior TMC leader and Minister Partha Chatterjeee said.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced elections to Samserjang and Jangipur seats in Murshidabad and Bhabanipur in Kolkata. They will go to the polls on September 30. Counting of votes will be on October 3.

Graffiti on walls

Soon after the announcement, Trinamool Congress supporters started painting graffiti on walls in Bhabanipur seeking votes for Ms. Banerjee. The Chief Minister, who was scheduled to visit north Bengal in the next few days, has cancelled her trip. In the recent Assembly polls, she contested and lost from Nandigram by 1,956 votes.

Ms. Banerjee has to be elected to the Assembly within six months of the polls to continue as Chief Minister.

The bypoll announcement has come as a relief for the TMC, which had sent several delegations to the ECI demanding that by-elections be held at the earliest.

BJP upset

The State unit of the BJP raised questions over why the ECI announced bypoll to Bhabanipur and not to all the other constituencies where polls are pending.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, “Why elections are held in three Assembly constituencies and not in all the seven, where bypolls are pending. Is it an election to help the Chief Minister retain her post. We do not think this is a correct decision”.

State BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya stated that a decision of not holding polls in other constituencies where bypolls were pending did not go well with the reputation of ECI.

Bypolls to Dinhata and Santipur are pending after BJP MPs Nisith Pramanik and Jaganath Sarkar elected from the seats did not take oath as MLAs. Gosaba in South 24 Parganas and Khardah in North 24 Parganas are vacant following the death of the winning candidates.