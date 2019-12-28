Mamata to attend Soren’s swearing-in

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Hemant Soren as Jharkhand Chief Minister in Ranchi on December 29, Trinamool Congress sources said.

With top Opposition leaders of the country scheduled to attend the programme, Mr. Soren’s swearing-in ceremony is likely to be a “show of unity” in the wake of countrywide protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed pan-India NRC.

“We share a very good relationship with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Hemant Soren. So far, it has been decided that our party chief along with some senior leaders would attend Mr. Soren’s swearing-in ceremony on December 29,” a senior TMC leader said.

The ceremony will be more of a “show of strength and unity of Opposition leaders”, he said.

“This would send out a very crucial political message in the wake of ongoing unrest across the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act,” another TMC leader said.

Ms. Banerjee, earlier this week, had written to all Opposition leaders and the Chief Ministers to unite and fight the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed NRC.