Mamata seeks Central permission to visit Manipur

May 30, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - Kolkata

Ms. Banerjee, last week had accused the BJP of trying to create "Manipur-like conflicts" in West Bengal.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Expressing her wish to stand by the people of the violence-hit state of Manipur, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to the Centre seeking permission to visit the northeastern state, a senior official said on Tuesday.

"The CM has written to the central government seeking permission to visit Manipur. She wants to stand by the victims of violence there," the official told PTI.

According to the official, the Trinamool Congress supremo has been closely monitoring the situation in Manipur.

Explained | What is behind Manipur’s widespread unrest? 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in strife-torn Manipur on Monday night to try to restore peace by hammering out a solution between the warring communities.

Manipur, afflicted by ethnic conflict for nearly a month witnessed a sudden spurt in clashes and firing between militants and security forces on Sunday, after a relative lull for several weeks.

