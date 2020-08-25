Mamata refutes allegations of irregularities in purchase of medical equipment

Kolkata

25 August 2020 01:45 IST

Bengal CM raises questions on how much has been deposited in the PM CARES Fund

Emphasising that her government is doing all purchases in a transparent manner, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday refuted allegations of irregularities in the purchase of medical equipment related to containing the COVID-19.

“Some are raising questions on the purchase of masks. I want to ask them how much has been deposited in the takecare [PM CARES] Fund, before asking others,” Ms. Banerjee said. She said that during times of disaster one does not wait for giving injections to a dying patient. “Our government maintains transparency. There are some people who just go about raising allegations.” She said she ensures that there is no political interference in the affairs of the government. Urging the officials to maintain transparency, she said those raising allegations should ask how governments in other States are functioning.

“We had raised a COVID fund and had transparently told everyone how much was raised,” she said. Ms Banerjee said there has been little help from the Centre to fight the pandemic. She said the Centre owes ₹53,000 crore to the State and those raising allegations have done nothing to help it in fighting the pandemic.

Governor for independent probe

Governor Jagdeep Dhankar had called for an “independent probe” into the alleged irregularities in the purchase of the medical equipment. Mr. Dhankar had demanded that the Mamata government should release a white paper to ensure transparency.

“A white paper is called for indicating total purchases, sourcing thereof and decision maker/s. Corruption breeds with lack of transparency. Lift iron curtain @ MamataOfficialfor facts to spill out. Appalled at fiscal irregularities and dimensions of culpable gain to chosen #MAP,” Mr. Dhankhar had tweeted on Friday.