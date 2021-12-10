Mamata rebukes Mahua, says there should be no difference of opinion

Kolkata :

10 December 2021 22:13 IST

Without referring to any particular incident, TMC chief says the matter has been investigated

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has issued a stern message to Krishnanagar MP Mahua Moitra on factionalism in the party, emphasising that there should be no difference of opinion and the party will decide on the candidates for the upcoming civic polls.

The development occurred during an administrative meeting at Krishnanagar in Nadia district on Thursday, where Ms. Moitra was seated on the stage along with the Chief Minister.

“Mahua, let me give a clear message here. I do not need to see who is with or against whom. If someone does not like a person, he or she puts up some news on YouTube. This kind of politics can go for one day but not forever. And for only one person to be in the same place forever, that is also not acceptable,” Ms. Banerjee said.

The Trinamool Congress chairperson went on to add: “When there is an election, the party will decide who will contest and who won’t. There should be no difference of opinion. I am telling you, everyone should work together.” Ms. Moitra listened to the remarks silently.

While it is not clear which particular instance the Chief Minister was referring to, Ms. Banerjee made it clear that she was aware of the developments and the matter had been investigated by the Additional Director General (Law and Order) and the State’s Criminal Investigation Department.

A section of party leaders feels that Ms. Banerjee was upset over an incident where a woman had protested against the distribution of rural houses and leveled allegations against Trinamool Congress (TMC) Krishnanagar (North) president Jayanta Saha. “I am aware who the actual person behind the game is,” Ms. Banerjee told Mr. Saha at the same meeting.

Earlier this year, in August, Ms. Moitra was replaced as the Nadia district president of the party. The MP, however, has been given a significant responsibility as she has been appointed the party’s in-charge for Goa, where the TMC is testing the political waters.

It’s is not unusual for the TMC chairperson to publicly admonish leaders of her party. A few months ago, Ms. Banerjee had cautioned Rajya Sabha MP and leader from Darjeeling Shanta Chettri during an administrative meeting.

The Chief Minister’s remark directed at Ms. Moitra, who is active on social media, was trending over different social media platforms. Factionalism within West Bengal’s ruling party is a major issue that higher-ups in the party have had to grapple with.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership also tried to rake up the issue. Amit Malaviya, IT in-charge of the party and co-observer in West Bengal said Ms. Banerjee’s remarks indicated that she was using the police to keep tabs on her party members.

Mr. Malaviya tweeted: “In a startling public disclosure Mamata Banerjee says she uses West Bengal Police DG (law and order) and CID to keep a tab on party members, what they do and the conspiracies they hatch. All the tall talk about ‘fascism’ and ‘democracy’ takes a back seat in her police state.”