Mamata on upcoming meeting with Modi: “It’s a constitutional obligation”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday described her upcoming meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “courtesy call” and that it was a “constitutional obligation”.

She is likely to meet the Prime Minister on Wednesday.

“It’s a courtesy meet. It is our constitutional obligation to meet each other to work for the country,” Ms. Banerjee told journalists before taking a flight to New Delhi.

Asked by reporters as to what issues she will raise with the Prime Minister, she said, “I don’t know what to say because, it does not look nice to speak anything before the meeting”.

The meeting comes at a time when the CBI is caught in a legal tussle with senior IPS officer and Additional Director General of West Bengal Police (CID) Rajeev Kumar, which has triggered speculation in political and social circles.

The Chief Minister said she was going to Delhi after a long time and there was a lot of routine work lined up related to the State. “The Centre owes us some funds and then there is the issue of public sector units and merger of banks,” she said.

Ms. Banerjee also hinted at the talks involving privatisation of Air India and Indian Railways. Some employees of these organisations had met her in this regard, she said.

She also underlined the issue of changing the name of the State from West Bengal to Bangla, which is pending with the Centre.

This will be the Trinamool Congress chairperson’s first meeting with the Prime Minister after the BJP led government came to power with a resounding majority for the second term this year. While Ms. Banerjee had met the Prime Minister on a few occasions in his first term, the last meeting between the both was at the convention of the Visva Bharati University in 2018.