Mamata objects to “politically motivated” question in CAPF exam

“It is an attempt at politicising the entire recruitment process”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday raised strong objection to reports of a question asked at the CAPF (Central Armed Police Force) recruitment examination on “poll violence in West Bengal” and accused the BJP of using Central forces to serve its political interests.

“I was shocked to see that politically motivated questions were asked in an exam conducted by the UPSC. It shows how the BJP has politicised the Central forces to serve its political interests,” she said.

The Chief Minister went on to allege that CAPF was used to “capture booths and kill people at Sitalkuchi in Coochbehar during the Assembly poll in West Bengal”.

“This is too much and completely unacceptable. What is the message the Centre is trying to send out?... That if you want to work in the Central forces, you have to be a yes man of BJP and believe whatever canards they are spreading,” Ms. Banerjee said.

She said such questions were an attempt at politicising the entire recruitment process. “They [the UPSC] are supposed to be neutral. It’s an effort to malign all people who are in the Opposition,” she said

Ms. Banerjee also came down heavily on the use of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photograph on COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

Later in the day, Ms. Banerjee visited the State-run SSKM Hospital and met the TMC leaders who have been admitted in the hospital after suffering injuries in Tripura. The TMC chairperson described the BJP government in Tripura as a “barbaric government”.

“We will fight in Tripura... If they think they can put cases against anyone landing in Tripura, they must not forget we can do the same. The only difference is that we do not want to do it,” she said.