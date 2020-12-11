Mamata must withdraw comments against Nadda, says W.B. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Kolkata

11 December 2020 15:14 IST

“An unfortunate slur on democracy,” he says, a day after attack on BJP leader’s convoy

Describing the attack on the convoy of BJP president J.P. Nadda as a slur on democracy, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to withdraw her comments directed at the political leader.

“What happened yesterday [Thursday] was an unfortunate slur on democracy. Human rights were in flames. I take very serious note of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s remarks...How can a respectable Chief Minister, who believes in rule of law and the Constitution, make such a comment? I request her to withdraw her comments,” the Governor said, addressing a press conference at Raj Bhavan.

Mr. Dhankhar added that Ms. Banerjee should withdraw the comments with an apology.

The Governor also said that Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee should not have uttered what he said. “You cannot be so politicised that you lose a sense of proportion,” he said.

Both Ms. Banerjee and Mr. Banerjee had reacted to the attack on the BJP president’s convoy during his visit to Diamond Harbour and indicated that there was provocation on the part of the BJP.

Mr. Dhankhar also came down heavily on the comments made by Ms. Banerjee terming some people “outsiders” . “India is one; the soul of India is one...the outsider insider is the dangerous game. Please refrain from that,” he said.

‘Report sent’

Mr. Dhankhar said that in West Bengal any political activity was ruthlessly oppressed with the help of the police and such oppression of the Opposition reached a climax on December 10.

“Administration does not allow any activity. How can that happen?” he added.

He said that he had sent a report to the Centre on the developments that happened on Thursday.

“What I wrote in the report is between me and the Centre,” the Governor said, adding that he would not play second fiddle in Raj Bhavan when the rule of law was not being followed.

During his hour-long press conference, the Governor touched upon numerous issues, including the conduct of bureaucrats. Queries on various issues, including Bengal Global Business Summit, went unanswered.