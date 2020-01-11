Mamata meets Modi; asks him to rethink CAA and NRC

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on January 11, 2020 met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Raj Bhawan and urged him to rethink on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“I told him that we are opposed to CAA, NRC and NPR (National Population Register). We dont want anyone to be asked to leave the country... I asked him to rethink on CAA and NRC. We want that it (CAA) should be withdrawn,” Ms Banerjee told journalists after meeting the Prime Minister at Raj Bhawan.

The brief meeting between the two leaders took place soon after Mr Modi arrived amidst massive protests against him on the issue of CAA and NRC in different parts of Kolkata. The PM after landing at Kolkata International Airport took an aerial route to the Race Course Ground from where his motorcade arrived at Raj Bhawan which is only a couple of kilometres away. The Prime Minister will participate in an event at newly renovated Currency Building, inaugurate a light and sound show at Millennium Park and will travel to Belur the headquarters of Ramakrishna Mission.

The Chief Minister said the Prime Minister told her talks on the CAA could be held in New Delhi. Describing the meeting as a “courtesy call” and a “constitutional obligation” Ms. Banerjee said that she raised the issue of funds that the Centre owed the State. According to her the Centre owed Bengal ₹28,000 crore for several scheme along with additional ₹7,000 crore for cyclone Bulbul relief.