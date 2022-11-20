Mamata likely to meet Modi on Dec 5

November 20, 2022 05:17 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST - Kolkata

Mr. Modi has convened the meeting in the national capital.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File | Photo Credit: PTI 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the chief ministers' meeting in New Delhi on December 5, an official said on Sunday.

During the likely meeting, Ms. Banerjee may press for the release of the state's dues by the Centre, he said.

She may also bring to Mr. Modi's attention the issue of erosion by Ganga in areas in and around Farakka barrage, the official said.

"In the meeting the chief minister is expected to highlight the arrears pending for the implementation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act in Bengal," he said.

Ms. Banerjee had recently written to Mr. Modi expressing her concern over the continuous erosion by Ganga river in Malda, Murshidabad and Nadia districts and requested the prime minister to advise the ministry concerned to conduct a detailed study and formulate an integrated plan to control the situation.

