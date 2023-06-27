Mamata Banerjee injured as chopper makes emergency landing

June 27, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated June 28, 2023 02:48 am IST - Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday suffered a ligament injury on her left knee when the helicopter she was travelling in made an emergency landing at Sevoke Airbase near Siliguri.

The Chief Minister was in north Bengal to campaign for the panchayat elections in the State. The helicopter had to make an emergency landing due to bad weather. After the accident, she took a flight to Kolkata from Bagdogra airport. On her return to the city the Chief Minister went to the State-run SSKM Hospital.

“She was rushed to the hospital here and we conducted MRI and other tests. She suffered a ligament injury to her left knee and hip joint,” Manimoy Bandyopadhyay, director of SSKM Hospital told journalists. Doctors advised admission, however, she insisted she will continue treatment at home, he added. Ms. Banerjee then returned to her Kalighat residence.

State’s Governor C. V. Ananda Bose spoke to Ms. Banerjee over the telephone and said that he was relieved that the Chief Minister was safe.

“Hon’ble Governor Dr C. V.Ananda Bose is relieved to know that Hon’ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is safe after the emergency landing today. Dr. Bose enquired about her safety and well-being,” the Governor tweeted from his official handle.

During the 2021 Assembly polls, Ms Banerjee injured her left leg while campaigning in Nandigram. After the accident, the Trinamool Congress chairperson had to campaign in a wheelchair during the eight phase Assembly polls.

