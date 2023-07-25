ADVERTISEMENT

Mamata inaugurates JIS School of Medical Sciences at Howrah

July 25, 2023 07:50 am | Updated 07:50 am IST - Kolkata

The health facility is a result of a memorandum of understanding between Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of West Bengal and the JIS Group, a Kolkata based educational conglomerate

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh

Sardar Taranjit Singh, MD, JIS Group after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee virtually inagurated inaugurated a state of the art medical college and hospital in State’s Howrah district, on Monday, July 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday virtually inaugurated a state of the art medical college and hospital in State’s Howrah district developed by the JIS Group, a Kolkata based educational conglomerate, in a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

 The facility ‘JIS School of Medical Science, Research Centre’ is a result of a memorandum of understanding between Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of West Bengal and the JIS Group.  The ‘JIS School of Medical Science, Research Centre’ is being envisaged as a 1200-bed hospital spread across 30 acres, and will involve an investment of Rs 1500 crore over a period of three years.

“We are delighted to be a part of this transformative initiative in the field of medical education. Our mission is to create a world-class medical institution that nurtures young talent and produces future healthcare leaders. Through this venture, we aim to contribute significantly to the healthcare landscape of West Bengal,” Taranjit Singh, Managing Director, JIS Group said at the inauguration of the health facility.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The health facility at Santragachi in Howrah district will have 20 blocks, each equipped with advanced medical facilities, aiming to provide exemplary medical care to the residents of Howrah district and the wider population of West Bengal.

“In accordance with the approval accorded by the National Medical Council, the ‘JIS School of Medical Science, Research Centre & Hospital’ will offer admission to 150 students annually to its prestigious MBBS course, which will be effective from the academic year 2023-24,” a press statement by the JIS group said.

Photos in DCX

EOM

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US