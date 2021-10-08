Mamata inaugurates big-ticket Durga puja pandals, asks people to abide by COVID protocols

The CM had on Wednesday, on the occasion of Mahalaya, inaugurated Naktala Udayan Sangha in south Kolkata.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated several Durga Puja pandals in the city for the third consecutive day on Friday and urged people to maintain COVID-19 protocols during the festive season.

She chanted shlokas invoking the deity at Samajsebi Sangha Puja pandal in Ballygunje area, shortly after the inauguration.

"Please follow all COVID guidelines, wear masks while moving around pandals," Ms. Banerjee said.

Later, she proceeded to ring up the curtain on other big-ticket pandals such as Ekdalia Sporting, Singhi Park, Falguni Sangha and Ballygunje Cultural.

The CM had on Wednesday, on the occasion of Mahalaya, inaugurated Naktala Udayan Sangha in south Kolkata among other pandals.