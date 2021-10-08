Other States

Mamata inaugurates big-ticket Durga puja pandals, asks people to abide by COVID protocols

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks during the inauguration of a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, on October 8, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated several Durga Puja pandals in the city for the third consecutive day on Friday and urged people to maintain COVID-19 protocols during the festive season.

She chanted shlokas invoking the deity at Samajsebi Sangha Puja pandal in Ballygunje area, shortly after the inauguration.

"Please follow all COVID guidelines, wear masks while moving around pandals," Ms. Banerjee said.

Later, she proceeded to ring up the curtain on other big-ticket pandals such as Ekdalia Sporting, Singhi Park, Falguni Sangha and Ballygunje Cultural.

The CM had on Wednesday, on the occasion of Mahalaya, inaugurated Naktala Udayan Sangha in south Kolkata among other pandals.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 8, 2021 5:50:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/mamata-inaugurates-big-ticket-durga-puja-pandals-asks-people-to-abide-by-covid-protocols/article36897237.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY