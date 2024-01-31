ADVERTISEMENT

Mamata holds 'Jonosanjog Yatra' in West Bengal's Malda

January 31, 2024 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI

A file photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. | Photo Credit: AP

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on January 31 began her Jonosanjog Yatra at English Bazar in Malda district, where Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is also scheduled to enter during the day.

The procession led by Ms. Banerjee started from the Malda Police Line ground and will culminate at the District Sports Association ground where she is scheduled to address a rally at 2 pm, a senior official said.

After completing trips to Cooch Behar, Uttar Dinajpur and Dakshin Dinajpur districts, Ms. Banerjee reached Malda this morning. During the day, she will also hold an administrative review meeting in the district and attend a Government programme in Murshidabad.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Banerjee is expected to make some new announcements in the health, education, and transportation sectors in Murshidabad district. She has been on a trip to the districts of North Bengal where she held administrative meetings.

Notably, both Malda and Murshidabad are considered to be strongholds of the Congress.

Security arrangements have been beefed up in the two districts in view of the Chief Minister's visit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US