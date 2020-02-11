Mamata hails Kejriwal’s big win in Delhi polls

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday called Delhi Chief Minister and national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal and congratulated him for his party’s outstanding show in the Delhi Assembly elections.

She also took the opportunity to target the BJP, saying those “playing on faith through hate speech and divisive politics should take a cue” from the poll results.

“Congratulations @ArvindKejriwal as #DelhiResults show @AamAadmiParty all set to win #DelhiElection2020 with a thumping majority yet again. Leaders playing on faith through hate speech & divisive politics should take a cue, as only those who deliver on their promises are rewarded,” she tweeted.

Speaking to journalists in Kolkata before leaving for Bankura, the Chief Minister said she maintained good relations with Mr. Kejriwal. “Despite much religious fanaticism and narrow hatred politics, it is a victory of the people. The Centre with all its agencies and brute force could not do what it wanted to do. The BJP is losing in all places where elections are being conducted as people are rejecting its narrow, divisive politics. People want jobs, people want roti, kapda, makaan [food, clothing and shelter], people want development,” she said.

Ms. Banerjee described the Delhi poll results as a “victory of democracy” and said that politics should be for peace, development and welfare of the country.

‘Drop CAA, NRC’

Later in the day, addressing a public rally at Bankura, Ms. Banerjee said the BJP is now gradually becoming “a stateless entity” and added that in 2021, Bengal will drive the last nail into its coffin.

She urged the BJP to withdraw the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. “The BJP should now rollback the CAA and drop plans for carrying out a nationwide NRC,” she said.