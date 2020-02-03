Mamata comes to Kejriwal’s rescue, calls BJP opportunists

Dubbing the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party as “most opportunist” and those encourage “vandalism” and “hooliganism” through their utterances, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday came to the rescue of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by saying the BJP calls “everyone a terrorist when elections are around”.

“What is this? Whenever there is election anywhere, they do this. They say everybody is a terrorist. Who are they then? The biggest nationalist? They are most opportunist,” Ms. Banerjee told journalists at the State Secretariat.

Her remarks come in response to BJP leader and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar’s remark calling Delhi Chief Minister an “anarchist” and a “terrorist”.

Accusing the BJP of delivering any good, either to the nation or to the people, Ms. Banerjee said, “They are only talking like this to encourage vandalism, hoologanism and goondaism, which is not the path of Gandhi, or Netaji (Subhas Chandra Bose), or Sardar Balalabhbhai (Patel) or (B.R.) Ambedkar”.

The Trinamool Congress has urged the people of Delhi to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party ( AAP) and during the day the party chairperson urged the people of Delhi to believe in those “who work for people, rather than in those firing bullets”.

‘Don’t behave like this’

“I will appeal to the BJP, don’t behave like this. Don’'t play this dirty game. Only political speech, hate speech and vandalism is on. Otherwise, how constitutional post-holders are saying like this,” she said in an indirect response to remarks made by Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur.