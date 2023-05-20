Mamata calls decision of pulling out  ₹2,000 notes from active circulation ‘whimsical’

May 20, 2023 04:06 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on May 20 described the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decision to pull out ₹2,000 notes from active circulation as “whimsical & Tughlaqi demonetisation drama” . The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson also added that the decision will put the common people to massive harassment.

“Another whimsical & Tughlaqi demonetisation drama of ₹2,000 notes will hit the common people hard once again by subjecting them to massive harassment.” Ms. Banerjee tweeted . She added that “these imperious measures are meant to camouflage the fundamentally anti-people & crony capitalist nature of this regime”.

Also read | Opposition slams government over RBI’s withdrawal of ₹2000 notes

The Chief Minister who was severely critical of demonetisation in November 2016 described the decision of the RBI on May 19 as a “misadventures by an oligarchic & authoritarian government” and added that it will not be “forgotten by the people at large at the time of reckoning”.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, Ms. Banerjee had said that suffering “endured due to demonetisation can’t be forgotten and those who inflicted that suffering shouldn’t be forgiven”.

“So it wasn’t ₹2,000 dhamaka but a billion dollar dhoka to a billion Indians . Wake up my dear brothers and sisters,” she had said.